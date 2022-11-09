nae hak-saeng-eui eom-ma

Not Available

Gyeong-soo and Jeong-min used to be the happiest couple in the world. However, Jeong-min is left home alone after her husband leaves to the regional area for a lengthy business trip. While she tries to deal with her lonely feelings, her son’s tutor Min-hyeok starts flirting with her hard. And although Jeong-min knows she shouldn’t, she starts being attracted to Min-hyeok more and more. Meanwhile, Gyeong-soo finds his place in a boarding house in the regional district and starts getting attracted to the owner of the board house, who is a single mother with a young daughter.