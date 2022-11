Not Available

Choi-hyeok, a CF director who achieved so much at a young age considers his daughter, Mi-na, as his driving force. However, Mina feels as if her father’s lover, Min-jeong, is only dating him for his money and looks, hence, they don’t get along so well. One day, Mi-na and Min-jeong met on set, and while they were in the middle of a fierce fight, their souls exchanged.