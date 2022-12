Not Available

Sonu (Dharmendra) is a gangleader and does illegal work for Chandidas Khurana (Amrish Puri). This illegal work comes to a grinding halt on the arrival of a honest police inspector Ravi Kapoor (Jeetendra). Ravi instantly cracks down on the wrong-doers, convinces Sonu of his wrong-doing, and actually sets him on the right track. Together they trap Chandidas Khurana, his brother Chotu (Shakti Kapoor) with evidence, and both get long jail terms.