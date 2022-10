Not Available

Mayang raise by her aunt, Mak Tijah. Mak Tijah always ask Mayang to do hard work. But without Mayang own knowledge, she actually often assisted by spirits. Mayang then forced to marry a rich man Daud. When a struggle ensued between Mak Tijah and Mayang, they fell into the river. Mak Tijah drowned but Mayang was saved by spirits.