In this sequel to Nagabonar (1986), the now old Nagabonar was asked to live with Bonaga, his foreign educated son, for a while in Jakarta. This was an effort by Bonaga to ask Nagabonar's permission to turn the family palm plantation into a resort. This outraged Nagabonar since the family cemetery was in the plantation. Distraught, he left his son's house and got himself lost in Jakarta.