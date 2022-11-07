Nagarahavu

Not Available

Foreign, Foreign Musicals, India, Bollywood, Hindi Language, Foreign Regions, Foreign Languages - Although Ramachari (Vishnuvardhan) falls madly in love with Alamelu (Arathi), her parents forbid their marriage and force her to marry another man. But Ramachari can't stand idly by when he discovers his sweetheart's husband has become her pimp. Quietly aiding Ramachari on his quest to save Alamelu is Chamayya (K.S. Ashwath), a childless woman who loves him as much as if he were her own son.