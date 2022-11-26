Nagarkirtan

Not Available

Parimal is a woman trapped in a man’s body. Unable to cope with the trauma of being ‘betrayed’ by his teacher Subhash-da, Parimal runs away from home and joins a ghetto of eunuchs as Puti and sings at traffic signals to earn money. There he falls in love with Madhu, a delivery boy with a Chinese restaurant who moonlights as a flautist in kirtans. The love blossoms even as Puti dreams of raising the money required for the sex reassigned surgery. But will society support their dreams?