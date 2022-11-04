Not Available

Nagasaki burabura bushi

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toei Company

Screen icon Sayuri Yoshinaga stars in this historical melodrama about geishas in the southern city of Nagasaki set during the 1920s. Though she was sold to a geisha house at a young age, Aihara (Yoshinaga) has since become a master samisen player and woman of great elegance. Though not especially rich, she doles out money to street kids, in particular, a pretty young flower vendor named Oyuki, who becomes Aihara's godchild of sorts. Yet when a geisha (Reiko Takashima) from a rival red-light district insults Aihara and her brethren, she fights back. Soon an all-out geisha war looms. Dapper businessman and amateur scholar Tojiro Koga (Tetsuya Watari) appears on the scene and defuses tempers -- suggesting that difference be settled through a competition of artistic abilities. Smitten with her talent and mature beauty, Koga invites Aihara to record Nagasaki folk songs before they disappear forever

Cast

Sayuri YoshinagaAihachi
Reiko Takashima
Shiho Fujimura
Tomoyo Harada
Tatsuo Matsumura
Ittoku Kishibe

