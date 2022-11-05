Nagbibinata

Not Available

How can these five teenage friends Lester Carmona, Ram Barredo, G-Boy Velasco, Homer Arandia, and Hans Tolentino overcome the pressures and challenges of growing up? Lester, who craves for the love and attention of his parents, keeps on doing his rebellious stints for him to feel less neglected and unwanted. Ram is having second thoughts on pursuing his relationship with his girlfriend Maya because of the latter's father who sets too many prohibitions. Meanwhile, their friend G-Boy forces himself to like Mae in order to keep up with the trend and also to forget his older brother's girlfriend Sammy, to whom he is really attracted to. Homer, on the other hand, has a female childhood friend Raqui, who is secretly in love with him.