Hozeh Honari's poetic documentary takes us back to 1980, to the town of Khoramshahr. Based on Martyr Behrooz Moradi's notes and report, 'And Suddenly You Went Missing' leads us through the events of the 35-days of resistance of the city, against the attacks from Iraq. Photos come to life in front of your eyes as the narrator shares his personal experiences, all accompanied by original footage and photos of a time when life took on a new meaning. Based on a true story.