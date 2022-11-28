Not Available

In China, while the economy made a booming growth, the problem of abandon babies has become a series social problem. Moral, ethical and affection are ignored more and more. We shouldn’t realize the problems just when we must face the choice of Life and death. On the way to school with his mother, Qiang had a car accident and became an invalid. Qiang’s mother faith in Qiang gradually infected Daxiang, however. Her care for Daxiang also helped the little girl feel maternal love once again. The abandoned baby Xin had a serious brain tumor. It was inoperable, so he was abandoned to die.