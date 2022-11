Not Available

Kick-starter funded, 'N A I L g a s m' is a documentary about the recent rise of the subculture of nail art from hood fashion to high fashion. Over the course of 16 months, more than 50 interviews around the globe were conducted in search of answering one of life's great mysteries: why do women care so much about their nails? After all, it's just nails, right? Or is it? 'N A I L g a s m' answers this question and then some.