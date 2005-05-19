On a day of solar eclipse, five year old, Naina, loses her eyesight and her parents in a road accident in London. Twenty years later, she is bestowed with the gift of sight thanks to the marvels of modern science. Her period of darkness is over; or is it? A horrifying period of darkness begins. What is this curse that has been upon her? Will she ever be able to escape it? Will this extraordinary s
|Amardeep Jha
|Somabai
|Kamini Khanna
|Mrs. Shah
|Sulabha Arya
|Parvati Amma
|Dinesh Lamba
|Rathore
|Nick Turner
|Jogger, Hyde Park London
|Urmila Matondkar
|Naina Shah
