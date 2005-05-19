2005

Naina

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 19th, 2005

Studio

Not Available

On a day of solar eclipse, five year old, Naina, loses her eyesight and her parents in a road accident in London. Twenty years later, she is bestowed with the gift of sight thanks to the marvels of modern science. Her period of darkness is over; or is it? A horrifying period of darkness begins. What is this curse that has been upon her? Will she ever be able to escape it? Will this extraordinary s

Cast

Amardeep JhaSomabai
Kamini KhannaMrs. Shah
Sulabha AryaParvati Amma
Dinesh LambaRathore
Nick TurnerJogger, Hyde Park London
Urmila MatondkarNaina Shah

