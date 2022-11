Not Available

Boris Mitrović is the biggest Justin Bieber fan in the Balkans. Inspired by his idol, and armed with his manager, a Lamborghini and a fan base on Facebook, Boris is trying to make his show-business dreams come true. While some fans dream about the day they will meet their idol, other fans dream about the day when they will become someone's idol. The film explores the distance between these dreams of love and success and the everyday lives of the fans.