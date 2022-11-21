Nakagapos Na Puso

Not Available

A young woman who all her life has lived under the shadow of her sister, a sister who is not only older but more assertive more intelligent and more appreciated. She knows that even with her best effort she cannot compete with her. Everything is fine with her she is after all more at peace with her kind of uncomplicated existence. But even the most submissive and most patient of people can only take so much. The day comes when she realizes that for her to live her own life she must end her meekness and learn to speak up.