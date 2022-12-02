Nakalnya Anak-anak

Not Available

Surya, a retired ship captain and a widower with five children, has trouble with disciplining his kids. So he invites a private teacher to educate and guide his children. Several teachers try and fail. Eventually, a young teacher, Utari, is able to conquer them slowly. One day the children disturb Surya’s future wife. She suspects that Utari is behind it all, so she is fired. Utari goes home, heartbroken. The children are gloomy and the youngest one gets sick. Surya approaches the teacher to work again for them. Utari refuses. Only when the children approach her does she relent and return to Surya’s house.