Corazon Rivera (Nora Aunor) is a factory worker in a textile company owned by Cynthia Ocampo's (Hilda Koronel) family. Her live-in partner and co-worker, Robert de Asis (Phillip Salvador), is an ambitious law student. One day, she finds herself pregnant and Robert is not pleased. As he worms his way into the good graces of his employer, Cynthia falls in love with him and also becomes pregnant. The two plan a church wedding but first, Robert must get rid of Azon.