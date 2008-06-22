2008

Naked Aces 3 stars Katsuni and is a luscious tribute to powerful, sexy women. The A-list cast is dressed up in revealing velvet bikinis and they sport an arsenal of weaponry. Digital Playground's contract superstar, Katsuni stars in two deli-cious anal scenes. Naked Aces 3 delivers anal, boy / girl, and even some tasty blow-jobs for the conservative viewer. Slick editing intertwines hot fuck sessions, explosive gun toting and the sexiest creatures on the planet. Don't miss this action-sex-adventure starring DP's one and only Katsuni.