Naked Acts

Twenty-something Cicely has a lot to work through. She's estranged from her mother, a Blaxploitation film star. Videos of her mother's nude scenes disgust Cece now and remind her of when her mother worked long hours and left her in the care of a boyfriend who sexually abused the pre-teen child. Cece's battled her weight for ten years, losing 57 pounds. An old boyfriend, Joel, casts her in a film he's directing for a tyrannical writer-producer who expects Cece to play nude scenes as an artist's model. She refuses to disrobe, not only for the film, but also with Joel in the privacy of their rekindled romance and with women in a sauna. Can she find the calm and will to disclose herself?