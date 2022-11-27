In Naked afternoon adorable Thomasina is the calmest and softest teenage girl you have ever seen. Free from principles, totally uninhibited and extremely seductive despite her young age. Having a job of masseuse master in an elite Beverly Hills spa, she meets a rich erotic film producer, who promises her a stunning career in movies. It beginning from a small adult movie, she completes a dizzying rise to the top of the erotic world, and the viewer perceives the reality of the studios of Hollywood as Naked afternoon sees them.
View Full Cast >