Naked and Lustful

A wealthy French couple unable to bear children but determined to start a family agree to use an anonymous surrogate . Upon seeking a professional opinion on the matter, the couple is advised to seek out an anonymous surrogate. Though the procedure is a success, Jean-Paul becomes entirely consumed in his quest to discover the identity of the young woman (Willeke van Ammelrooy) who is currently carrying his child. Upon coming face to face with the ravishing young beauty, Jean-Paul initiates a torrid affair that will profoundly affect the lives of all involved.