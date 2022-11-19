Not Available

"Naked Came The Stranger", the second of the films made by legendary auteur Radley Metzger using the pseudonym 'Henry Paris', is a bona fide classic. Inspired by the notorious best-selling book of the same name, it follows the exploits of radio host Gilly Blake (the effervescent Darby Lloyd Rains in a career best role) who is determined to get even with her philandering husband Billy (Levi Richards) in a series of torrid affairs with their friends and acquaintances. Set in swinging 1970s New York, the film features a series of daring escapades taking place at an elaborate fancy dress ball, an exquisite old-fashioned ball room, and even on the top floor of a double decker bus as it drives around Manhattan in plain daylight. Sizzling sex, stunning cinematography, wonderful locations, and Metzger's trademark humor make this one of the truly great cinematic achievements of this or any other era.