Naked Dragon

In the worst serial killer crime spree in years, the 'Dragon' is hunting young Asian men as his victims. FBI Agent Robbie Taylor has been assigned to use his skills as a psychic to help solve the case and find out the identity of the madman. Los Angeles Police Officer Dave Harris, a rookie cop meets up with the FBI agent on one of the gruesome crime scenes. The two are immediately attracted to each other and begin a secret affair that keeps them sane in the middle of all the madness. As the corpses keep piling up, their passion and love grow. Will they outwit the Dragon? Or will he get away with murder?