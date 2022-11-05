Naked Fury

A gang of thieves led by American Eddy (Reed de Rouen) kill a security guard during a botched safe robbery and flee with his daughter (Leigh Madison) as a hostage. They hide out in a dangerously unstable old warehouse for a couple of days awaiting their getaway ship to sail, but Johnny (Kenneth Cope) falls for the girl - provoking a serious falling-out and a violent conclusion to the disastrous heist.
|Kenneth Cope
|Johnny
|Leigh Madison
|Carol
|Arthur Lovegrove
|Syd
|Alexander Field
|Vic
|Ann Lynn
|Stella
|Marianne Brauns
|Joy
