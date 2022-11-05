1958

Naked Fury

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    December 31st, 1958

    Studio

    Not Available

    A gang of thieves led by American Eddy (Reed de Rouen) kill a security guard during a botched safe robbery and flee with his daughter (Leigh Madison) as a hostage. They hide out in a dangerously unstable old warehouse for a couple of days awaiting their getaway ship to sail, but Johnny (Kenneth Cope) falls for the girl - provoking a serious falling-out and a violent conclusion to the disastrous heist.

    Cast

    		Kenneth CopeJohnny
    		Leigh MadisonCarol
    		Arthur LovegroveSyd
    		Alexander FieldVic
    		Ann LynnStella
    		Marianne BraunsJoy

    View Full Cast >

    Images