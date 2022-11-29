Naked Human Nature

Not Available

Composed of three stories based on true events in real life. The theme is to examine human nature with alternative perspectives ── how the tortured, rejected and distorted souls, exposed to miserable circumstances, struggle to find a way-out. Marriage Sans Frontieres. When a transsexual becomes a homosexual. Born male, Terrence claims to have a female soul. After coming out, he breaks up with his girlfriend and behaves as a woman. Then she begins searching for love that transcends the borders between male & female. Sin World. A story based on a terrifying true event in Hong Kong. An adolescent decided to save his mother and sister, by killing them. Surprisingly, the murderer was unexpectedly calm with no regrets, and claimed that the world has too many sinners. CRY2. A girl was kidnapped by a man whose behavior resembles that of animal. Locked up in a warehouse, she became lunatic after being raped and tortured, her subconscious state deeply ruined as she can never escape in reality.