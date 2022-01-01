1994

Naked in New York

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 14th, 1994

Studio

Fine Line Features

Naked in New York begins in the car of grown up Jake, he is talking to us about his girlfriend, Joanne, (watch for the facial expressions) and to whom you can turn to for help while facing life ('your parents, nyaa, I don't think so'). From there it flashes back to his memories of his parents, college, house across from a squirrel infested peanut factory, best friend, writing career and Joanne.

Cast

Mary-Louise ParkerJoanne White
Ralph MacchioChris
Tony CurtisCarl Fisher
Jill ClayburghShirley
Timothy DaltonElliot Price
Whoopi GoldbergTragedy Mask on Theater Wall

