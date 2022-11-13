Naked in the Snow

Not Available

A woman is responsible behavior in prison for the murder of a man killed by a shotgun blast. Through a mixture of reminiscences and narrative of the facts, we discover to be Elisa, a professor who, intent on writing a book on Dionysus from his distant and mythical origins to the present, has retreated into an isolated house in the snow, without even telephone line, and then found to give aid and hospitality to a young man was found naked and half-frozen in the surrounding bush. Escaped from prison and wanted by the police, the young man is destined to reawaken the memory of her husband who died in a car accident, so as to push uncontrollably to start with him a passionate love affair. But the sudden arrival of his daughter Elisa from the United States ends up putting dramatically undermine the already tense situation. Written by lament