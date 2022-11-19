Naked Instinct

Not Available

A woman is in therapy because of her uncontrollable desire for young men. She recounts stories of her sordid past, including seducing a rich kid when his parents are away, and giving a fraternity boy a good time. The therapist tells her about another of his patients who has virtually the same problem, and tells of this patient's encounters with a pool cleaner, a hot tub repairman, a football jock, and a young army recruit. Eventually patient and therapist get to know each other better.