Not Available

A slew of Hollywood stars -- including Carmen Electra, Lou Diamond Phillips and David Carradine -- play themselves in this mockumentary about what it takes to get a movie made in Hollywood. When director Sam Henry Kass gets little help from his agent (Tori Spelling) in procuring funding for his flick, he turns to a porn king (Andy Dick) for bucks. Soon, however, Kass is relegated to directing adult videos, and the porn mogul has wrested control.