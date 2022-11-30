Naked Night

Not Available

On the evening of his wedding to the beautiful Shewa, Pourya receives a startling revelation from his secretary Sholeh in front of all the guests. Desperate to win back Shewa's favor, he goes to the office to confront Sholeh, only to receive another nasty shock. Desperate to escape his circumstances, Pourya takes drastic action to ensure no one will bother him again. Now, years later, Pourya wants to right the wrongs of the past, but at what cost? Intense drama combines with exciting thrills in this superb film. Featuring a stunning soundtrack by Shadmehr Aghili, this film is as tense as it is atmospheric.