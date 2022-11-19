Naked Opera

Not Available

Marc is a wealthy but critically ill man who is living life to the full one final time. Alongside his ordered existence as a human resources manager in Luxembourg he enjoys a bacchanalic life with young male 'companions' in the luxury hotels of major cities whose opera houses happen to be playing Mozart’s 'Don Giovanni'. This opulently filmed documentary follows Marc on his journeys, accompanies him on his visits to doctors, and allows him to expound upon his personal philosophy of power, money and control over both himself and others. Marc's life is uncompromisingly black and white. His structured routine is essential to help him "keep his head above water". But then his life begins to unravel when he falls in love with a porn actor and follows him into the world of Berlin’s HustlaBall.