Naked Party

Not Available

Two reporters from the adult section of the local paper are on the edge of losing their jobs and the only way out is to take an overseas assignment in Japan to explore the craziest and most kinky sex shops of Japan’s capital: Kabukicho. To push the competition, their publisher sends in a reporter posing as an aspiring actor who has to land himself a gig in a softcore Japanese adult video. There he meets the woman of his dreams, a young Japanese starlet about to enter the AV business……