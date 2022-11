Not Available

During the murder of her boyfriend, Ann is hit and loses her ability to remember more than the previous 15 minutes at any given time. But she swears to find the murderer and recall her past with the aid of her tattooes, which provide her with vital information. Starting with a blank canvas, she must make sense of the people around her--a cop, a business woman, a divorcee, and a transsexual--in order to make put the pieces together