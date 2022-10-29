Not Available

In Naked Rashomon (Showa Onnamichi: Rashomon), a prostitute gives birth to twins - the result of an affair with a powerful marquis named Katsuragawa. Because twins are considered a bad omen, it is decided that they should be separated at birth. Katsuragawa raises the boy as his successor, while the prostitute raises the girl as a prostitute. 19 years later a chance encounter between the oblivious siblings leads to a bloody trail of vengeance.