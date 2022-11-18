Naked Truth

Not Available

Eight friends meet in Odessa to look at their friend's new entertainment club. The club has many exciting rooms where you can play the usual games - "mafia" or "crocodile", but the main concept of the club is "Detectorroom" - a room with an unique and super-accurate lie detector. The owner of the club tries to dissuade his friends to play a dangerous game, but everyone wants to nerve their nerves and to find out each other's private secrets. Friends have a good time and joking with each other, but after four game tours (Fun, Strip, Full Play and Duel), they will never be the same again. But who knows, maybe, it's even better?