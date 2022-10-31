Naked You Die

Not Available

The corpses are piling up at St. Hilda’s School for Girls, leaving top cop Michael Rennie (The Day the Earth Stood Still) with more than the usual suspects. Is the killer playboy riding instructor Mark Damon (House of Usher)? Peeping tom Luciano Pigozzi (Baron Blood)? Or how about hulking swim teacher Giovanni Di Benedetto (The Bird With The Crystal Plumage), whose wetsuit and dive mask make the perfect ensemble for slaughter?