John and Andy, comic section editors of a magazine, become unemployed because of the winding-up of the publisher. Together with three other colleagues, they publish their own porn magazine, which turns out to be very well-received in the market. Their sexual fantasies are realized, and on the other hand, they become the tycoons in the porn circle. Yet, with a change in their moral values and a seducing environment surrounding them, challenges await their love...