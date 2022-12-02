Not Available

An awkward young man adopts the online MYSPACE identity of his friend, a popular journalist, in order to attract a woman who he otherwise feels would be out of reach. He succeeds and after corresponding with the girl for some time, he travels to meet her, all the while impersonating his friend (whose picture is rarely published with his articles). Surprisingly, when he finds her, she is living with her boyfriend and claims to have no MYSPACE identity at all. It seems the recluse neighbor of the girl has hijacked her online identity also. Intrigue and moral corruption ensue as this case of stolen virtual identity leads to disaster for both the imposters and all those involved.