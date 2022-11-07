Nakili Manishi

Not Available

Prasad (Chiranjeevi) a middle class man loses his job due to his honesty. Unable to get the job and he has to feed this family he agrees to die for the money. Rama (Suneeta) who hires him to die pays money for it. But in the last minutes Prasad wants to live and with the help of Gangaraju (Satyanarayana) he hides in a safe place. nakili manishiShyam (Chiranjeevi) a look a like of Prasad is a crook who murders Gangadhar Rao with the help of Rama for the property and hides the money. Susheela (kavitha) who is in love with Shyam sees the murder and loses her sanity. Susheela is sister of Gangaraju.Rama wants to plan the murder of Prasad in accident, so that Shyam can be roam freely in the name of Prasad. But plan backfires and how Syam and Rama ends up and how Gangaraju and Prasad take the revenge is the rest of the story.