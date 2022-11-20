Not Available

From an urban legend of Thai Ghost story, Nak will appear in a very different way this time. She doesn't come to haunt, but to help all humanity. After moving to an upcountry district, Nak is still disturbed by the ghosts from the city. One day, something very bad happens to the village Nak lives in. At a temple fair, while people are enjoying the movie, the ghosts come out of the screen and take a 7 year-old boy called Thi away. The vicious figure behind this incident is the king of all ghosts who plans to dominate the world and Thi is believed has a power to fulfill his dark plan. Nak witnesses all of this and feels deeply sorry for Kaem, Thi's sister, who loses her beloved little brother. Moreover, this event evokes her painful past. Thence, Nak, joined by the headless ghost (Khiaw), the doggy ghost (Thong) and the tall demon (Eud) together bring Kaem to the spiritual world to fight the evil King and rescue Thi, and above all, to fix Nak's past.