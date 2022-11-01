Nakshathrakkannulla Rajakumaran Avanundoru Rajakumari

Not Available

THis movie revolves around a family that claims that they are the descendants of the brave chekavars, who were the warriors of the Vadakkanpaattu. Bhageerathi Amma (K.R.Vijaya) has two sons, Veerabhadra Kurup (Narendra Prasad) and Kochchukurup (Kalabhavan Mani), and a daughter Subhadra (Sicily), who constantly feud with each other. The elder Kurup’s daughter Aswathy (Gayathri Raghuram) is in love with her muracherukkan, Subhadra’s son Ananthu (Prithviraj), but their parents object to the match. They are encouraged by Chandutty (Jagathy Sreekumar), Bhaskaran (Tharikida Sabu) and Shankunni (Baiju).