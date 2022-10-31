Not Available

When an opportunity to write a script for a movie comes to Ajay, an aspiring screen writer, he is thrilled, more by thought of finally being able to prove him to Jiya, the girl he loves, than the knowledge that this could very well be the beginning of a bright future in the world of celluloid. A robbery being the main theme of the plot, Ajay works hard at getting the script right. Jiya is elated when Ajay is arrested for a crime he didn't commit. Sharad, his friend who had helped him several times in the past, promises to bail him out as soon as possible. Jiya, who has been helping Ajay clear his name, makes a surprising discovery. The fact that she now knows the identity of the killer and the mastermind behind the plot does little to ease her mind.