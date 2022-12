Not Available

Realized from the encounter of differences between the counselor governor from the indigenous reserve Sikuani El Merey-La Veradicta Margarita Rodriguez Weweli-Lukana and the urban-indigenous in a cultural recovery process, Juma Gitirana Tapuya Marruá. This video was an attempt of healing the colonial pain from those open wounds that hurt in us all, [email protected] and non [email protected], nature from Abya Yala.