Nala Damayanthi stars Madhavan and Geetu Mohandas. It also featured guest roles from Kamal Hassan and Jayaram. Ramji (Madhavan), a village cook from Palakkad, goes to Australia to become a chef at a multi-millionaire Indian's home. Unfortunately, the millionaire dies of indigestion the day Ramji arrives, leaving him jobless and without his passport and visa, which had been stolen. Desperate to stay and earn, he starts working illegally as a cook in an Indian hotel owned by an NRI Badri (Sriman), but to stay on, he needs to get a legal work permit as the immigration police are after him.