The Municipality of Hoshiarpur not only honors it's Assistant Commissioner of Police Pratap Singh but also promotes him as the Commissioner. While Pratap's brother-in-law is also a police officer, his son, Nishant, quite comically, wants to be a bandit, and much to Pratap's chagrin, wants to follow in the steps of Sholay's Gabbar Singh. Things get out of control after a bank is robbed, and the police launch a man-hunt for the robbers, whose leader they believe is none other than Nishant.