Nalla Neram

ALLA NERAM is about Raju (MGR)'s choice between love his wife (K. R. Vijaya) and friendship (his loyal and devoted pet elephants, ). This is the story about the friendship and loyalty of animals with man. Raju owns elephants and earns a livelihood by making them perform tricks. He falls in love with Vijaya and they get married. But soon, a problem arises. Vijaya hates elephants because of a personal tragedy in her life. She also feels that Raju spends too much time with his elephant friends. Will the elephants succeed in winning over her heart or will Raju be forced to make a choice between his wife and his animal friends?