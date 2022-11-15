Nalle Puhs Magiska Värld - En för alla, alla för en

Not Available

A great dvd, starting off with X MARKS THE SPOT, when Rabbit plays a nasty trick on Pooh and his pals to teach them a lesson about messing up his garden. Then in A FRIEND IN DEED Pooh and Rabbit learn a life long lesson in sharing. Then in THE PIGLET WHO WOULD BECOME KING, when Pooh Bear gives Piglet a friendship gift, Rabbit and Tigger pressure Piglet into getting a gift for Pooh, and the 3 friends travel into a far off jungle in search of the land of milk and honey in attempt, yes you guessed it! To find Pooh some honey. Then in A DONKEY FOR A DAY, Pooh and his pals get together to cheer up there friend Eeyore!