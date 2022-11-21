Not Available

Nam Duniya Nam Style is a 2013 Kannada adventure film, written, directed and produced by Preetham Gubbi. It stars Likith Shetty, Vinayak Joshi, Krishna, Sonia Gowda, Milana Nagaraj, Kavya Shetty. The film is "about three people who hail from different backgrounds and who have been friends for 15 years. The trio are a jovial and fun-loving lot, and are excited about their first travel abroad together", said Preetham, who admitted he was inspired by the Hindi film Dil Chahta Hai. H C Venu was the cinematographer, while Shaan Rahman composed the music for the movie. The film was extensively shot in Karnataka, Kashmir and Malaysia