Young Arjun (Amitabh Bachchan) is brought up by his Daddu (paternal grandfather) (Om Prakash). His Daddu decides for him to go to the city in search of a new job and life. While in the city he meets up with Bhairon (Ram P. Sethi) who guides him into an interview in a 5-star hotel owned by Raja (Shashi Kapoor).