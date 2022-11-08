Namak Haraam

Not Available

Somnath (Somu) lives in a shanty house in a Delhi slum with his widowed mom, and unmarried sister, Sarla. He is friendly with Calcutta-based wealthy Vikram (Vicky) Maharaj. When Vicky's dad, Damodar, has a heart attack and is advised to take bed-rest for two months, Vicky fills in his father's shoes, has a confrontation with a senior employee and union leader, Bipinlal Pandey, which results in a strike.. Damodar starts a chain of events that get out of control, events that may well see the death of one of the friends at the hands of the other. Will Vicky's and Somu's friendship see them through or will it also be a casualty?